Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.33.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

