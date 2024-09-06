Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,906,000 after buying an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after acquiring an additional 683,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after acquiring an additional 536,492 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 593,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after acquiring an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.08.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

