Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 92 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 171 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $214.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.41 and a 200-day moving average of $207.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.43.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

