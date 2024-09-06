Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LB. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -671.43%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

