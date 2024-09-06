Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.42.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.59.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -671.43%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

