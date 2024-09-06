Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

XOM opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

