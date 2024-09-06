Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.78.

LEGN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LEGN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legend Biotech Trading Down 5.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

LEGN stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.