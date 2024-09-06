Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $175.41 and last traded at $178.39. Approximately 110,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 326,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.77.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.55.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

