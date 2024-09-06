Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,676,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,744,033,000 after purchasing an additional 405,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,462,000 after acquiring an additional 138,585 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,893,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,470,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $465.52 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.69. The company has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

