Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.62. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.