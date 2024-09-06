LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.32.

LivePerson stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. LivePerson has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.74.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $79.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $38,573.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 34,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $38,573.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $76,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,696 shares of company stock valued at $220,795. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 66,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

