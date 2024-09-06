Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

LLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 57.58 ($0.76) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.72 ($0.81). The stock has a market cap of £35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

