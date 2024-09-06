Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

LLOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 57.58 ($0.76) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.72 ($0.81). The stock has a market cap of £35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.13.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.