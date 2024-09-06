LMG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average of $114.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $446.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

