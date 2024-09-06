Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $93.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $102.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

