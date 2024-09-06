LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $198.00

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 203.20 ($2.67). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 201.40 ($2.65), with a volume of 2,705,093 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.30) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

LondonMetric Property Stock Up 0.5 %

LondonMetric Property Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.03. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,830.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at LondonMetric Property

In other news, insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.56), for a total value of £467,732.85 ($615,033.33). Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

