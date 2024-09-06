Loop Capital Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.63.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.69. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after buying an additional 487,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

