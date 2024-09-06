Loop Capital Trims Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Target Price to $7.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stratasys

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,367 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,301,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,706,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 17.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 817,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.