Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Price Up 4.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 7,607,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 20,445,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Specifically, Director James Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 236,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 172,040 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 129.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,854,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 4,436,710 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

