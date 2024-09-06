Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.05. Approximately 29,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 52,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Lycos Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.29 million and a P/E ratio of 16.05.

