Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.65.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $49,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,778 shares in the company, valued at $711,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $81,943.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $49,035.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,497 shares of company stock worth $392,157. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.