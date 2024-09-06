LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at $2,167,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day moving average is $98.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.