Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 29.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 55,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,798,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 405,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 85,995 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN opened at $49.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Main Street Capital

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.