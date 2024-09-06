Mainstreet Equity (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 147.50 and last traded at 147.50. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at 144.89.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 132.31 and its 200 day moving average price is 134.06.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

