Mala Murthy Sells 8,750 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares in the company, valued at $614,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $23.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 604,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,805 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $8,960,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

