Mandy Gradden Sells 12,171 Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) insider Mandy Gradden sold 12,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 569 ($7.48), for a total value of £69,252.99 ($91,062.45).

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 569 ($7.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 490.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 376.69. Ascential plc has a 52-week low of GBX 312.50 ($4.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 580 ($7.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4,741.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 433 ($5.69) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.19) to GBX 568 ($7.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 428.67 ($5.64).

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

