Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 374.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,353,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $5,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $6,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.0 %

MRO stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

