Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $36,823,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $33,604,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MPC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $168.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

