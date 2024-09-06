Mark Rigotti Purchases 9,375 Shares of Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Stock

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Free Report) insider Mark Rigotti acquired 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.97 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,718.75 ($50,829.08).

Smartgroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Smartgroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Smartgroup’s previous Interim dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Smartgroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The Outsourced Administration segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.

