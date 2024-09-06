Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.39. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Marketing Alliance Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.
Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.
Marketing Alliance Announces Dividend
About Marketing Alliance
The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.
