Martha Clark Goss Sells 710 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average is $129.55.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.