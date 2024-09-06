Martin Brand Sells 79,996 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 79,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of £126.30 ($166.07), for a total transaction of £10,103,494.80 ($13,285,331.76).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Martin Brand sold 1,515 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £102.50 ($134.78), for a total transaction of £155,287.50 ($204,191.32).

On Wednesday, August 28th, Martin Brand sold 5,600 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £102.15 ($134.32), for a total transaction of £572,040 ($752,189.35).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Martin Brand sold 4,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,962 ($130.99), for a total transaction of £465,922.74 ($612,653.18).

On Monday, August 19th, Martin Brand sold 5,172 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,985 ($131.30), for a total transaction of £516,424.20 ($679,058.78).

On Wednesday, August 14th, Martin Brand sold 13,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,983 ($131.27), for a total transaction of £1,300,385.58 ($1,709,908.72).

On Monday, August 12th, Martin Brand sold 11,561 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,926 ($130.52), for a total transaction of £1,147,544.86 ($1,508,934.73).

On Thursday, August 8th, Martin Brand sold 12,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,723 ($127.85), for a total transaction of £1,166,760 ($1,534,201.18).

On Monday, August 5th, Martin Brand sold 60,566 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,581 ($125.98), for a total transaction of £5,802,828.46 ($7,630,280.68).

On Tuesday, July 30th, Martin Brand sold 13,167 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,472 ($124.55), for a total transaction of £1,247,178.24 ($1,639,945.09).

On Friday, July 26th, Martin Brand sold 51,997 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,439 ($124.12), for a total transaction of £4,907,996.83 ($6,453,644.75).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at £100.88 ($132.64) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,309.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7,936 ($104.35) and a 1-year high of £110.80 ($145.70). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,683.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,396.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,695.65%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,347 ($109.76).

Read Our Latest Report on LSEG

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.