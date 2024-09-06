Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,480.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of -61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.58.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.