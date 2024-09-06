Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $11,643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,938,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Materion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

MTRN stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

