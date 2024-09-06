Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.77

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 27277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Matinas BioPharma Trading Down 2.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $912.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.70.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
