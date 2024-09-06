Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.77

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 27277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Matinas BioPharma Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $912.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter worth $299,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.