Matson (NYSE:MATX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of MATX opened at $131.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day moving average is $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.09. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.84.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $847.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $1,580,060.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,418 shares in the company, valued at $15,579,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $1,580,060.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,579,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total value of $215,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,376 shares of company stock worth $13,565,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

