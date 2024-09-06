Matthew Zinn Sells 31,808 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 31,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $140,273.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 481,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matterport Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.99.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 164.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
