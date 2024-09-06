Matthew Zinn Sells 31,808 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Zinn sold 31,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $140,273.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 481,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matterport Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.07. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 164.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Matterport by 31.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Matterport by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 168,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matterport by 21.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

