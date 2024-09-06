Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) vs. MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Head-To-Head Survey

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -37.92% -390.12% -32.72% MaxLinear -42.38% -12.39% -7.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and MaxLinear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $828.08 million 0.01 -$275.83 million ($7.80) -0.01 MaxLinear $448.14 million 2.61 -$73.15 million ($1.89) -7.45

Risk & Volatility

MaxLinear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. MaxLinear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 4 6 0 0 1.60 MaxLinear 0 6 4 0 2.40

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.41, indicating a potential upside of 4,795.83%. MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 75.19%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The company's products are used in various electronic devices, such as radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; optical transceivers targeting hyperscale data centers; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; broadband modems compliant with data over cable service interface specifications, passive optical fiber standards, and digital subscriber line, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

