M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $194.05

Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 194.05 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 212.30 ($2.79). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.79), with a volume of 13,265 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £259.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,066.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 205.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 194.05.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

