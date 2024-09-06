Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $89.39 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

