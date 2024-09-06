Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.73

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.73 and traded as high as C$12.42. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 4,059 shares.
Melcor Developments Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$375.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.73.
Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of C$69.71 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3918919 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Melcor Developments Announces Dividend
About Melcor Developments
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Melcor Developments
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.