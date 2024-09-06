Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.73

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRDGet Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.73 and traded as high as C$12.42. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 4,059 shares.

Melcor Developments Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$375.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.73.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRDGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of C$69.71 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3918919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

