Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of MRCY opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.68. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $42.72.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $52,916.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $52,916.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,907.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,944,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,687,579.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,187 shares of company stock valued at $792,982. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 49,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

