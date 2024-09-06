Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $660.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on META. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $576.66.

Shares of META stock opened at $516.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $544.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.93.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,280,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $221,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,534.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,977 shares of company stock valued at $202,384,548 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $105,117,000. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. NCP Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 114,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,333,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.8% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 25,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

