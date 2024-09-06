Metals One (LON:MET1) Stock Price Up 2%

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). 782,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 531,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Metals One Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25.

Insider Activity at Metals One

In other Metals One news, insider Jonathan Owen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($525.97). Insiders own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Metals One Company Profile

Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.

