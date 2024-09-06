Metals One (LON:MET1) Stock Price Up 2%

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). 782,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 531,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
Metals One Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25.
Insider Activity at Metals One
In other Metals One news, insider Jonathan Owen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £400 ($525.97). Insiders own 63.79% of the company’s stock.
Metals One Company Profile
Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt, and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Black Schist project covering an area of approximately 706 square kilometers located in Finland; and 80% interest in the Brownfield Råna nickel project covering an area of approximately 18 square kilometers located in Norway.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metals One
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.