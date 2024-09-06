Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $167,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 456,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Snap Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.00. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Snap by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

