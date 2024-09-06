Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $167,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 456,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Snap Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SNAP opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.00. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNAP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Snap by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.