Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $85,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $6,816,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,220,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $408.39 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,189,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

