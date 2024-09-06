Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 6.0% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,816,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $408.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $428.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.81. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $309.45 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.