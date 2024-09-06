Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.5% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $6,816,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,220,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $408.39 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.