MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 0.2 %

MKS Instruments stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is -3.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,325 shares of company stock worth $276,435 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,672,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,498,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

