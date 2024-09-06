Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MBLY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Mobileye Global to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fox Advisors downgraded Mobileye Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of MBLY opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 0.13. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $44.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mobileye Global by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 243,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

