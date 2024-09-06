monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in monday.com were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $249.12 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $272.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.79.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

